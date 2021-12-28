Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Down to $22.51

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.51, but opened at $21.65. Icosavax shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICVX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icosavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Icosavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.42.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Icosavax Inc will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,275,000. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

