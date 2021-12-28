Idena (IDNA) Price Reaches $0.12

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idena has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Idena has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $517,959.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00181038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00059365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.92 or 0.00229587 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003107 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00028011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.50 or 0.07940221 BTC.

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 78,324,763 coins and its circulating supply is 55,033,344 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

