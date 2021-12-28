Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.69

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 490311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Several research firms have commented on INVE. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $629.12 million, a P/E ratio of 708.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Kremen sold 12,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,860 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,660. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

