iMe Lab (LIME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.58 Million

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and $748,326.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0672 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.95 or 0.07889682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00075495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,838.82 or 1.00036529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00051868 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008089 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

