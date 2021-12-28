Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.69

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.69 and traded as high as $21.85. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 116,982 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Brands has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

