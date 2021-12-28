Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Reaches Market Cap of $79.25 Million

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00003692 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market cap of $79.25 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00058886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.52 or 0.07950583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00075788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,628.60 or 0.99847990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052032 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the exchanges listed above.

