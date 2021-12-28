indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Up 3.4%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 1,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,422,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several research firms recently commented on INDI. B. Riley increased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 300,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,087,160.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,184,743 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,177 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,687 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

