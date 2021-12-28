Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.52

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.52 and traded as low as $103.93. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $105.02, with a volume of 5,196,027 shares trading hands.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $768,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $378,000. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $261,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.6% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

