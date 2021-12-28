Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. 37,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. Infinera has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

