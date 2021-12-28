Information Services (TSE:ISV) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.48

Shares of Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.48 and traded as low as C$24.60. Information Services shares last traded at C$24.60, with a volume of 131 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Information Services in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Information Services alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of C$430.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Information Services Co. will post 1.8799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.93%.

Information Services Company Profile (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.