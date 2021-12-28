Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.34

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 3527185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $3,629,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 27,755 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

