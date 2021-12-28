Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.34

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 3527185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.87.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $3,629,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 27,755 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
