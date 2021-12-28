ING Groep NV Buys 15,907 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 330.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 541,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,289,000 after buying an additional 28,123 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 109.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

