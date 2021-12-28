ING Groep NV Sells 4,534 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Mosaic by 13.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 39,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 6.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.