ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 50,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 3,754,777 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $13.91.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ING shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 106,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 78,244 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $5,486,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 111,575 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 35.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 62,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 96.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
