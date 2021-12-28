ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 50,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 3,754,777 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $13.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ING shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

Get ING Groep alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 106,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 78,244 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $5,486,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 111,575 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 35.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 62,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 96.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.