InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) Trading Down 1.6%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:IN)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.13 and last traded at C$4.19. Approximately 17,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 29,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.26.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.19. The firm has a market cap of C$33.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:IN)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

