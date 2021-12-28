Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.88% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 73,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 248.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDEC opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84.

