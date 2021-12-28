Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $761.57 million, a PE ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 0.95. Inogen has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $82.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Inogen by 4.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Inogen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inogen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

