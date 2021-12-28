InsaneCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $212,101.81 and approximately $7.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 39.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.64 or 0.00284987 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010882 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003664 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00016397 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 78.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 26,012,136 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

