Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE ABT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.47. 3,295,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,935. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.74. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $248.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,066 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
