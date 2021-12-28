Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells 402 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ambarella stock traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.71. 358,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,096. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.18 and its 200-day moving average is $144.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -243.76 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

