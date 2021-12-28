Insider Selling: Aon plc (NYSE:AON) General Counsel Sells 197 Shares of Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $297.00. 587,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,021. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in AON by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in AON by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.89.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.