Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells 1,296 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42.

Coupa Software stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $159.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.31. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 10.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 99.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 11.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 36.2% in the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on COUP. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

