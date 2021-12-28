Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Scott Milsten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34.
NYSE:ELF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.04. 302,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,524. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.53 and a beta of 2.01. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ELF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 55,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 32,918 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
