Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Milsten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34.

NYSE:ELF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.04. 302,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,524. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.53 and a beta of 2.01. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 55,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 32,918 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

