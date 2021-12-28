Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Sells 3,954 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $178,206.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NVST traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.74. 1,151,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,854. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVST. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 357.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Envista by 69.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Envista in the second quarter valued at $99,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

