Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Sells 3,954 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $178,206.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NVST traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.74. 1,151,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,854. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 357.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Envista by 69.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Envista in the second quarter valued at $99,000.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
