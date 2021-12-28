Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Sells 38,200 Shares of Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $38,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $40,110.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $43,548.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $41,638.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $47,368.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $55,008.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $72,580.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $65,704.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $65,322.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $74,108.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 945,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,327. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter worth $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter worth $27,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNLN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

