Insider Selling: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Sells 636 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Warren Lilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of Neogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56.

NEOG stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 505,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.36 and a beta of 0.42. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $48.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 90.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 179.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

