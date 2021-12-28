Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jayesh Sahasi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Monday, October 25th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $655,492.64.

On Thursday, October 21st, Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00.

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 679,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,546. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $809.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.56. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,331,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,910,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,594,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ON24 by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after acquiring an additional 706,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,724,000. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.