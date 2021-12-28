Insider Selling: Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) EVP Sells 6,296 Shares of Stock

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $60,252.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chenyu Caroline Cai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 2,802 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $27,375.54.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 26,313 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $246,552.81.

NYSE:PZN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. 26,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is 12.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZN. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 18.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,279,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,095,000 after buying an additional 357,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 52.5% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 234,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 80,795 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 222.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 74,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.