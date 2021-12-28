Insider Selling: Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) CAO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BFS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $54.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BFS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 103.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 66,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 7.5% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

