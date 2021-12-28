Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $85.50. 2,719,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $86.43. The stock has a market cap of $154.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 16,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $12,452,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $137,933,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

