Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Sets New 12-Month High at $141.43

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $141.43 and last traded at $139.27, with a volume of 101597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.78.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $263,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,305. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.