INT (INT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $699,226.00

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, INT has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One INT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. INT has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $699,226.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INT alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.24 or 0.00376995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00043702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.