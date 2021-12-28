Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $168.41

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$168.41 and traded as low as C$162.93. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$163.48, with a volume of 35,804 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$196.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$164.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$168.41.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. As a group, analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 11.0900001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

