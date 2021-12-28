Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bbva USA

Bbva USA lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 23.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 239,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after buying an additional 45,828 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

