Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.31 Million

Analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce sales of $10.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $6.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $30.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $49.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $41.71 million, with estimates ranging from $21.05 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $119.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $308,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,059. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

