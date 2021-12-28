Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,181.08

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,181.08 ($29.32) and traded as low as GBX 2,167.18 ($29.13). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,188 ($29.41), with a volume of 56,104 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,260 ($30.38) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,195.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 18.70 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Matthew Lester acquired 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,179 ($29.29) per share, with a total value of £25,995.47 ($34,944.84). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,155 ($28.97) per share, for a total transaction of £13,748.90 ($18,482.19). Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,861 shares of company stock worth $6,366,287.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.