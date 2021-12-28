Internet Computer Price Hits $25.10 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.79 billion and approximately $376.27 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $25.10 or 0.00052401 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059770 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.81 or 0.07904514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00075909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,945.91 or 1.00081328 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,819,344 coins and its circulating supply is 190,933,976 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

