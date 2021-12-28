Intrust Bank NA Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

