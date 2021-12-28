Intrust Bank NA Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. FMR LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,222,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,569,000 after purchasing an additional 743,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

NYSE JPM opened at $158.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.87. The stock has a market cap of $467.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.77 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

