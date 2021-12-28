Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.67

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.67 and last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

