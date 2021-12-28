Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 400,626 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $404.40 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.