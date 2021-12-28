Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Reduced by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.0% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $403.48 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

