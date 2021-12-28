Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for December, 28th (AGESY, AGYS, AIQUY, ALFVY, AMPE, APRE, ARI, AROW, ASAZY, ASC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, December 28th:

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.