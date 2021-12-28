Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ: NFBK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/25/2021 – Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/16/2021 – Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

12/15/2021 – Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2021 – Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/2/2021 – Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $812.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.74. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $18.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.31.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 230.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 512,280 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 54.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 192,949 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

