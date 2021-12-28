Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Oshkosh (OSK)

Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/20/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2021 – Oshkosh is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $112.12 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.
Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.