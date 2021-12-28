Investment Management of Virginia LLC Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,056,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $127.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

