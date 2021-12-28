Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Critical Analysis

Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Iota Communications and Trip.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Trip.com Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Trip.com Group has a consensus target price of $44.82, indicating a potential upside of 92.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Iota Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Iota Communications has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iota Communications and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A Trip.com Group 6.29% 0.43% 0.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iota Communications and Trip.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iota Communications $2.31 million 0.00 -$56.78 million N/A N/A Trip.com Group $2.81 billion 4.97 -$491.00 million $0.33 70.58

Iota Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trip.com Group.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Iota Communications on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iota Communications Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc. is a wireless carrier network system and applications platform dedicated to the Internet of things. It operates through the following segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions (ICS) and Iota Communications. The Iota Networks segment focuses on the first two stages of the IoT value chain, providing comprehensive solutions for connecting and collecting data for the customers in the company’s focused discipline. The ICS segment focuses on the commercialization of such technologies with applications based on data analytics and operations optimization within the IoT value chain. The Iota Communications segment operates activities related to running the company. Iota Communications was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Hope, PA.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

