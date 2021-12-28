IoTeX Market Capitalization Hits $1.23 Billion (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $67.59 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.85 or 0.00374134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

