IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,786 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.66% of IPG Photonics worth $55,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $171.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.95. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

