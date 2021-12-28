IQ.cash (IQ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7,591.00

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $102,112.46 and approximately $7,591.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00059401 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.55 or 0.07905085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00075906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,828.04 or 0.99849283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008099 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

